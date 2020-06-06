NASHVILLE (WSMV) - After months of quarantine and weeks of protests, Nashville Humane has shared their plan to begin allowing visitors once again in their facility.
The organization took to social media on Saturday to announce starting on June 9, you may schedule an appointment to visit. All you have to do is click here.
Great news! Nashville Humane is going to start allowing visitation by appointment to the shelter starting on Tuesday, June 9. To schedule an appointment, visit: https://t.co/abHl7eYftw pic.twitter.com/lc2cBfRDDr— Nashville Humane (@nashvillehumane) June 6, 2020
