NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Nashville Humane Association raised $54,000 in honor of Betty White’s 100th birthday.

#BettyWhiteChallenge raising money and awareness for animals On Monday, fans of White will be poised to donate to animal welfare charities and shelters as part of what’s been dubbed the #BettyWhiteChallenge.

Nashville Humane announced via Twitter that 1,730 people came together to raise a combined total of more than $54,000 in honor of Betty White’s 100th birthday.

Thank you for being a friend to shelter pets! Yesterday the world answered the #bettywhitechallenge and 1730 people combined to raise more than $54,000 to support our lifesaving mission and honor Betty White. Special shoutout to @hot1067 and everyone who made this possible! pic.twitter.com/KyjRMo7XPw — Nashville Humane (@nashvillehumane) January 19, 2022

White, who just died a couple weeks shy of her birthday, was an animal activist and a volunteer and board member of American Humane, the first national humane organization in the United States and the largest certifier of animal welfare in the world.

Web traffic and donations supporting American Humane quadrupled since White died in December.

Nashville Humane Association thanked the community for being a friend to shelter pets via their social media.

