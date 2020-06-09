After months of dealing with the pandemic, we always like hearing some good news. Tuesday, a name we all know re-opened.
In a year like this, after nearly three months of life majorly changed by the pandemic, it's good to be home.
"I've been doing sheltering for eleven years," said Laura Chavarria, executive director for the Nashville Humane Association. "This year has been crazy."
For weeks of the pandemic, it wasn't possible for Laura's team to allow guests in the building.
"We could have easily shut our doors," she said. "We could have easily said, 'no, we can't help the community.'"
But that's not how it went. The community stepped up to foster all of the Nashville Humane Association's animals. They held Zoom and FaceTime meetings for families looking to adopt.
"We got more than a thousand fosters in a week's time," Laura said. "That is unheard of."
Tuesday, the day finally came.
"Hello! Come on in!" said a worker, pushing open the door and talking to a small group.
It was the re-opening.
There are rules.
You've got to have an appointment. You've got to wear a mask. Small groups are allowed in for an hour each, with everything sanitized between appointments.
Even though things aren't done totally the way they were before, people still find new family members here. You still find stories like Natazja Cox and Tameka Crater.
They're two women who heard about a little stray found in a grocery store parking lot and thought they could give that dog a better life.
"This is Marlowe, our dog," smiled Tameka, holding Marlowe as her own for the first time.
"It's so hard being this cute," smiled Laura, holding up a little kitten named Jimbo.
Laura can tell you a lot of homes are better with little purrs and wet noses.
Marlowe's about to find out how good it is to be home.
Details on the Nashville Humane Association including hours and appointments can be found here: https://nashvillehumane.org/
