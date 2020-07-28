NASHVILLE (WSMV) - If you were wanting to adopt a dog or a cat but waiting until the shelters have opened back up, you are in luck!
Our dear friends over at the Nashville Human Association (NHA) have finally reopened their doors.
NHA has been voted "Best Shelter" and "Favorite Not-For-Profit" year after year and has an incredible 99% save rate.
#SundayFunday with JUDY!!!— Nashville Humane (@nashvillehumane) July 27, 2020
(She’s been part of our adoption/foster programs since March) Yup. Currently our longest NHA dog resident...
Interested in meeting Judy and that precious smile of hers? Please email nashvillehumaneassociation213@gmail.com for more info! #thankyou pic.twitter.com/00A4gf612E
The shelter on Oceola Avenue actively posts on its social media pages to showcase all of its adorable animals available for adoption. They also host adoption events and daily highlights such as "#MeowMonday."
News4's Big Joe on the Go is stopping by the shelter to find out how you can find your 'fur-'ever friend while staying safe.
