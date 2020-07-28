NHA
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - If you were wanting to adopt a dog or a cat but waiting until the shelters have opened back up, you are in luck! 

Our dear friends over at the Nashville Human Association (NHA) have finally reopened their doors. 

NHA has been voted "Best Shelter" and "Favorite Not-For-Profit" year after year and has an incredible 99% save rate. 

The shelter on Oceola Avenue actively posts on its social media pages to showcase all of its adorable animals available for adoption. They also host adoption events and daily highlights such as "#MeowMonday." 

News4's Big Joe on the Go is stopping by the shelter to find out how you can find your 'fur-'ever friend while staying safe. 

Click here for the Nashville Humane Association's website.

