NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Humane Association wants to make the holidays a little bit brighter for homeless and adoptable shelter pets.
They're looking for short-term foster parents to foster adoptable animals over the Christmas holiday, in hopes of creating "Silent Night at the Shelter."
"This holiday season we're inviting people to open up their hearts and homes and make a little room for a shelter pet, even if just for a couple nights," said Laura Chavarria, NHA Executive Director. "We want to clear the shelter and find temporary homes for shelter residents so they can have a happy holiday and a short break from the shelter."
If you are interested in becoming a Silent Night foster, you can contact the shelter at 615-352-1010 or by sending an email to foster@nashvillehumane.org. All residents are encouraged to foster, you'll pick up a shelter pet on December 24 and return them back to the shelter, when it re-opens, on December 26.
If you're unable to foster and still would like to bring some holiday cheer to a shelter pet's Christmas season, NHA is also inviting the public to stuff the stockings of shelter pets as your gift to the shelter with winter sweaters, squeaky toys, puppy pads, etc.
These gifts can be purchased and gifted to an individual pet. You can even make a gift on behalf of someone else and give them their own personalized "Thank You" card from NHA.
Stop by the "Stocking Suffer" Booth at NHA, and pick up a Thank You card, or email donate@nashvillehumane.org if you prefer a digital card to send to your friends and family.
NHA is located at 213 Oceola Avenue, near Charlotte Pike and White Bridge Road in West Nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.