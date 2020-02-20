Nashville Humane Association puppy

Nashville Humane Association puppy "Funnel Cake" available for adoption (as of 2/20/2020)

The Nashville Humane Association in need of a number of supplies.

Bath Towels (new or used)

Canned dog and cat food

13 gal. and 55 gal. trash bags

Puppy pee pads

Stuffed toys for dogs of all sizes

Kong indestructible toys

Cat plastic toys

And much more on their Amazon Wish List: They cam be shipped directly to NHA: https://nashvillehumane.org/wish-list/ 

***Donations may be dropped off at 213 Oceola Ave in West Nashville any time during our hours of operations: Tuesday-Saturday, 10a-5p, Sunday, 12-5p (closed on Mondays)

 

