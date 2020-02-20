The Nashville Humane Association in need of a number of supplies.
Bath Towels (new or used)
Canned dog and cat food
13 gal. and 55 gal. trash bags
Puppy pee pads
Stuffed toys for dogs of all sizes
Kong indestructible toys
Cat plastic toys
And much more on their Amazon Wish List: They cam be shipped directly to NHA: https://nashvillehumane.org/wish-list/
***Donations may be dropped off at 213 Oceola Ave in West Nashville any time during our hours of operations: Tuesday-Saturday, 10a-5p, Sunday, 12-5p (closed on Mondays)
