Nashville Humane Association in need of bath towel donations

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Humane Association says they're in urgent need of new or gently used bath towel donations for the shelter's animals.
The shelter says bath towels are very important and are used for bedding, baths and even providing comfort after spay and neuter surgeries for their cats, dogs, kittens and pups.
Right now NHA says they're running very low on their crucial towel supply.
Towels can be dropped off in the yellow donation bins located in the NHA parking lot at 213 Oceola Avenue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m..
You can also purchase them online through the shelter's Amazon Wish List here.
Click here to learn more about the Nashville Humane Association.
