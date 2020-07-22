NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Humane Association will be hosting a "Feline Frenzy" adoption event Thursday from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Nashville Humane announced the following special adoption fees during the above hours:
- Kittens - buy one get one free
- Adult cats - $45
As a reminder, visits to Nashville Humane are by appointment only, so you must schedule an appointment to take advantage of Thursday's adoption event. Visitors are also asked to keep their groups to two people and every visitor will be required to wear a mask.
Once you complete your reservation, you will receive an email confirmation and instructions.
In order to adopt, you must:
- Have the knowledge and consent of your landlord
- Be 18 years of age or older
- Have a picture I.D. showing your present address
- Be able and willing to accept the responsibilities necessary to provide training, proper care, and medical treatment, that a pet requires.
- Responsible pet ownership is something that we place a great emphasis on. We want people who are making a mature and thoughtful decision about adding to their family.
Click here for more information and to schedule an appointment.
