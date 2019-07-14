NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Nashville Humane Association is asking for foster help from the public as nearly 100 cats previously living in poor conditions in Texas will be arriving this week.
On Thursday, the Humane Society of the United States will deliver the cats to the Nashville Humane Association.
Due to the large intake, the association is asking the public for help in the foster. Those willing to help are asked to send an email to foster@nashvillehumane.org with TEXAS CAT FOSTER in the subject line.
If you have not fostered before, it is not difficult as the association will provide all necessities, such as food, medicines, etc.
Those who cannot foster but would like to give can donate on the association's Facebook Page.
