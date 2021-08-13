NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville is once again among the top cities in the nation when it comes to fastest-selling homes.
With most houses on the market selling in less than two weeks, it seems like there's no sign of slowing down when it comes to Nashville's booming real estate. But typically, the later half of the year is usually slower with kids back to school and the holidays quickly approaching. However, that has not been the case here in Music City in the last few years.
"Last holiday season was busier than I can remember," explains Jeff Checko, Relocation Director for RE/MAX Advantage. "The one before that was busier than any before that. So I would expect more of the same. We're certainly preparing our agents to be busy through the holiday season."
While there's usually less inventory available in the winter months, real estate experts don't expect that to be the case this year.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still lingering around, Nashville is still seeing more out-of-state buyers than ever before, thanks to our lower taxes and more relaxed mandates on masks and vaccines. For those reasons, you can expect our housing market to keep soaring.
"Yes, things do slow down a bit during the holiday season, but I'm expecting to keep right along with the same pace," says Checko. "We may not have the $100 million months that we've had over the last couple of months but I think we'll be setting records this year and well into 2022."
