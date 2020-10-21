NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville is preparing for its first big event since the start of the COVID shutdown, and it couldn’t come soon enough.
The hospitality industry has been hit the hardest in our city, especially hotels. But Thursday’s Presidential Debate is going to be a big money maker for Music City.
Before March, Nashville was bringing in thousands of tourists each month with hotel rooms that would cost upwards of $400 a night. Now, hotels are practically empty with room costs down by more than 75%.
However, this week is different. With all eyes on Music City for the final presidential debate, many people will be in town, with the majority from the media.
“It’s a much-needed boost to the hotel community. It’s estimated as many as a thousand journalists will be in town,” says Butch Spyridon, President & CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitor Corp. “With the media that follows the event, it’s absolutely the biggest event that we have had from an out of town attendance standpoint.”
The number of people who will be in Nashville for the final debate will be the most we’ve seen since this winter.
