NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- You needn't look further than the parking lot at the airport Hilton to realize how badly hotels are struggling.
There are more parking spaces than cars and the empty lot translates into empty rooms. Hotel general manager Leesa LeClaire says only a fraction of the hotel's three-hundred-eighty-two rooms are occupied.
"We have anywhere from a low of forty-five room occupied, to one day last week, we had eighty-five rooms occupied," said LeClaire.
LeClaire says she has never seen anything like it, in her thirty plus years in the hotel industry. "I can do the whole schedule for the entire hotel on one page."
So, how long can this Hilton keep it's doors open for business?
"We have the commitment from our ownership group to make it through at least April," said LeClaire.... Beyond that would only be a guess.
The hotels staff has been whittled down from one-hundred-nineteen employees to a little more than a few dozen.
Fifty-five workers have been furloughed, 29 others partially furloughed. LeClaire says tightening the financial belt not only keeps some employees working but enables the hotel to stay open.
She said that just to keep the lights on at the this Hilton cost thirty-thousand dollars a month. That's a big hill to climb with so little business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.