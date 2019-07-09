NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - I’m Possible is the name of his book, and what a Nashville man is planning to do takes his dream to a new level.
In his mind, it will change the way we look at hotels.
Hotels like a Holiday Inn or a Hampton Inn are great and give you everything you need as a traveler, unlike his hotel, which promises purpose.
Jeremy Cowart found purpose through the lens of his camera, seeing the need for help in other parts of the world.
The dignified poor in Rwanda to a back swampland in Haiti, the photos bring awareness.
“Me and the camera can only help so many people. A hotel can help a lot more people,” said Cowart.
A hotel that is seven years in the works and coming in three years to downtown Nashville called The Purpose.
The hotel will have 13 stories where all the rooms help someone.
“When you upgrade your internet wi-fi, you’re fighting human trafficking through International Justice. Get room service and you’re feeding the hungry. Pay for a cot and you’re helping Thistle Farms and women with addiction things like that,” said Cowart.
Cowart is a professional photographer. He’s been to the White House, snapped shots of celebrities like Carrie Underwood, Sting and other stars. It’s given him money and fame. That’s great, but still something was missing – Purpose.
“I care because we live in a world where we need each other, so why not build a building you’re already going to stay at and it becomes your way to help people all over the world,” said Cowart.
