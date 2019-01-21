Nashville Hot Chicken Week begins
Actually arriving late for Hot Chicken is the worst thing you can do. Thirty minutes before Hattie B's opens, the line is forming.
Something that happens here every day.
"I told my husband when we pulled up, we are one of those crazy people standing in the cold waiting for Hot Chicken."
Twenty-eight degrees and freezing outside, a spicy inferno awaits indoors.
"We get warm quite quick inside."
Like country music, Nashville and Hot Chicken are a thing. It's spread to restaurants in Australia and Thailand.
Even Los Angeles chefs think Hot is cool.
"I don't live here anymore, I'm in St. Louis. They don't have Hot Chicken in St. Louis."
All this week, five bucks gets you a solid sample of this golden and mean cuisine at obvious places and regular restaurants around town.
For some customers Hot Chicken is just food, but what's made it a sensation, is the challenge, the bravery. Do you order medium, hot or damn hot.
"If you can take the heat, it's a good challenge."
And might as well start them early. Before long they'll figure out it's succulent, savory, slippery, and in the end stuff-it-all-in fantastic.
Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
