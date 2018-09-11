NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Thousands will pack into Nissan Stadium on Tuesday night for a friendly soccer match between the U.S. and Mexico.
The game starts at 7:30 p.m. Approximately 33,000 tickets have already been sold, and there are still some tickets left. Click here to look up ticket information.
The last time Nashville hosted a soccer match this big was last summer for the 2017 Gold Cup.
Nearly 50,000 people packed Nissan Stadium for the U.S. vs Panama game. That broke a record for soccer attendance in the state.
Nashville is on the list of the U.S. cities that are being considered for a World Cup game in 2022, and hosting big numbers at Tuesday night's game would certainly boost Music City's credentials.
