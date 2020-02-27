NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- While you may be hearing about mask shortages in retail stories, Nashville area healthcare providers tell News4 they’re all stocked up.
We reached out to the major players in Music City to see if they were concerned over the supply of personal protective equipment, after reports of production issues worldwide.
HCA Healthcare released the following statement:
“At the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, we assessed our inventory of supplies and equipment, and, based on existing circumstances, we believe we have a sufficient supply of personal protective equipment, including masks and respirators. We maintain relationships with many manufacturers and distributors, both in the US and internationally, and we are actively working with them to ensure that we continue to have the supplies and equipment our hospitals and caregivers need.”
Vanderbilt University Medical Center also told us they have sufficient supplies.
“Currently, we have appropriate supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) on hand. Like all other U.S. hospitals and health systems, we are aware of global supply chain issues associated with specific items like N-95 respirator masks. We are mindful of this issue and responding accordingly,” said John Howser, Chief Communications Officer, VUMC.
