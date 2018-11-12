NASHVILLE (WSMV) - On Monday morning, many people in downtown Nashville took time to honor and thank those who have fought for our freedom.
Forty-five groups of Tennessee veterans walked down Broadway as part of a Veterans Day parade.
Volunteers arrived around 9 a.m. to set up and have coffee ready to go on this chilly morning.
The parade began at 11 a.m. at Nashville Motors and stretched about a mile, ending at 3rd Avenue.
Happening Now: The Nashville #VeteransDay Parade is making its way down Broadway. It may be raining on the parade, but staff and volunteers from all over Metro are out in support of our vets! pic.twitter.com/vIWhKOmOMU— Nashville Sheriff (@NashSheriff) November 12, 2018
