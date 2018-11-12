NASHVILLE (WSMV) - On Monday morning, many people in downtown Nashville took time to honor and thank those who have fought for our freedom.

Forty-five groups of Tennessee veterans walked down Broadway as part of a Veterans Day parade.

Volunteers arrived around 9 a.m. to set up and have coffee ready to go on this chilly morning.

The parade began at 11 a.m. at Nashville Motors and stretched about a mile, ending at 3rd Avenue.

Bethany Reese joined News4 at a reporter in October 2018.

