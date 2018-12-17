Despite recent crime in Nashville, the latest numbers from Metro Police show a 24 percent decline in the number of homicides this year.
According to police statistics, there were 104 homicides in 2017 from the beginning of the year through December 8. During that same time period, there were 79 in Nashville this year.
Several other crime rates are also declining:
- Aggravated assault down 2.1 percent.
- Burglary down 14.5 percent.
- Commercial robbery down 20 percent.
- Overall violent offense down 1.4 percent.
Crime rates going up in Nashville this year include rape, robbery, and auto theft.
