NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A homeowner was woken up to a car in his dining room in Nashville on Thursday morning.
The man told us the car broke through his gate and drove all the way into the house.
According to the homeowner, the driver was young and the parents of the driver stopped by to exchange insurance information.
Fortunately, no one was hurt in the wreck.
News4 is waiting to hear from officials on what they believe led to the crash.
