NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Giving the homeless in the Nashville community a second chance — that’s what a program in our community has been offering for almost half a year now.
Nashville Homeless Court connects those in the homeless population to services they need.
“There are a lot of different reasons that people come to experience homelessness and we want to try to prevent some of those, be proactive,” said Judge Lynda Jones for Division 9 in Davidson County.
Nashville Homeless Court is a pilot program that came together after a meeting with stakeholders in the community including the district attorney and public defender’s office.
“You really can’t arrest your way out of homelessness,” Jones said. “There are some people who really just don’t know where to go, what to do, who to ask for.”
The court is a diversion court, meaning it connects people to the services needed while diverting their charges.
“A business owner might call the police and say, ‘Hey, there is somebody out here that’s causing me a problem but I don’t want to be cold. At the same time I don’t want my customers to be scared.’ The police department would decide whether or not to issue a citation or actually conduct a physical arrest,” Jones said.
“Most of these folks are given a citation — and instead of going and spending the night in jail, they would be diverted, given a slip of paper that tells them simply to report to the Room at the Inn.”
Judge Jones tells News4 a repeat offense with people experiencing homelessness is criminal trespassing.
Once people are sent to the Room in the Inn where the court is held once a month, they are connected with a social worker who interviews them.
“We can make a referral to the mental health court if they need some services there. We can make a referral to the recovery court if they have a substance abuse issue,” Jones said. “The surprising thing is that most of the folks we’re seeing don’t have substance abuse issues. They are simply in a place you can’t imagine, not having what they need.”
Judge Jones says she doesn’t believe there has been a substantial increase in homelessness in Nashville but is hopeful the court program will help.
“We’re hopeful that we can help some. We certainly don’t think we’re going to save them all,” she said.
If you are wondering how all of this being paid for, Judge Jones says this is not costing the taxpayers any more money because they are services that already in existence.
Nashville Homeless Court holds once a month on the first Friday of every month. Jones said if the number of people needing help increases, they will probably add more dates for the court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.