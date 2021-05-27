NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Mary McQuillan is a proud new homeowner. “I am moving on June 28,” she said.
In a ruthlessly competitive real-estate market, she felt like she hit the jackpot. “It’s about luck, kind of, in this market.” She got the second home she made an offer on. She wasn’t so lucky on the first offer, even going in at $50,000 over asking. “I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “In fact, I was shocked that I did it.”
McQuillan is not alone. In fact, it’s the name of the game in Nashville. According to a newly released Zillow report, inventory is down 20.7% year-over-year. Average home price, is up by more than $32,000. And the share of homes that have sold above their original listing price, jumped more than 15%.
“It’s insanity, right now,” Parks Realtor Debbie Hovsepian said. According to her, the listing price should only be regarded as a starting point. “[Offers] 20, 30, 40 percent higher than the list price is typ8ically what we’re seeing right now. “
Hovesepian said, and McQuillan agreed, patience is key. Hopefully, it pays off in the long run.
"Now that I’m in the selling market if, I ever so chose to be, perhaps I’ll reap some benefit from that,” McQuillan said.
