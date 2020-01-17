NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville is continuing to grow and evidently, so are its home sales.
According to a housing report from Re/max, Nashville finished 2019 strong as sales went up 17.6 percent over the past year. The report also said the total housing value of Nashville has doubled in the last decade.
Ten years ago, the media home sales price in Music City was $155,000. The number is now more than doubled at $318,000. Housing experts say 2020 will be a good year for home sales as low interest rates will continue to motivate and attract buyers, thus increasing demand.
