NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three people are out of a place to stay after a home in Nashville was damaged after a fire on Friday morning.
The fire was reported on East Fairview Drive around 8:10 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy flame and smoke coming from the back of the home.
The home sustained serious damage from the fire. Crews on scene told News4 that the three people who live in the house were able to escape safely, but that the home is a total loss.
You can see smoke stains on parts of the house.It looks like crews have put out the fire.@WSMV pic.twitter.com/VldiuFION0— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) July 17, 2020
One firefighter was taken to the hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.
Crews were rotated out because it’s so hot so the firefighters didn’t want to suffer heat exhaustion.
There were people on scene checking the vitals of firefighters just to make sure they are okay while battling the fire in the heat. They had water and Gatorade and food and drinks on the scene.
The people in the house told fire officials that someone in the back room may have been smoking. However, fire officials said the house has also been experiencing electrical issues.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The fire did spread from the back of the house to the attic and then spread to the front of the home, officials said.
The Red Cross is on scene assisting the family who lost their home.
News 4 is working to gather more information on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.