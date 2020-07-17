NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A home in Nashville was damaged after a fire on Friday morning.
The fire was reported on East Fairview Drive around 8 a.m.
The home sustained serious damage from the fire. Crews on scene told News4 that the three people who live in the house were able to escape safely, but that the home is a total loss.
You can see smoke stains on parts of the house.It looks like crews have put out the fire.@WSMV pic.twitter.com/VldiuFION0— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) July 17, 2020
One firefighter was taken to the hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.
The Red Cross is on scene assisting the family who lost their home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
News 4 is working to gather more information on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.