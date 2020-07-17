Nashville home damaged by fire

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A home in Nashville was damaged after a fire on Friday morning.

The fire was reported on East Fairview Drive around 8 a.m.

The home sustained serious damage from the fire. Crews on scene told News4 that the three people who live in the house were able to escape safely, but that the home is a total loss.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.

The Red Cross is on scene assisting the family who lost their home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

News 4 is working to gather more information on this developing story. 

 

