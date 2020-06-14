NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Jewish Federation and Jewish Foundation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee released a statement Sunday discussing an attack at their property from Saturday afternoon.
A sheet was painted with anti-Semitic and white supremacy messages and attached to the memorial before being quickly removed.
A statement from the group read:
We condemn such bigotry and violence, which has no place in Nashville or anywhere in America. We are working with local authorities in their investigation, and the Jewish community security network was immediately informed of this incident.
Local authorities are working with property security to investigate the incident.
