NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville high school received 40 instruments this Thursday from Nashville's Ukulele Society.
Today, sounds of Portugal and Hawaii are ringing out of the music room this week at Nashville's Glencliff High School.
News4's Terry Bulger spoke with students and staff at the high school.
Bob Tigert Lankai ukuleles and Nashville‘s Ukulele Society donated 40 instruments to the surprise of the school's music program.
Mackenzie Childress is the music teacher at Glencliff High School and says it’s something they greatly needed. Enough was donated to get one into every student's hand.
Bob’s demonstrated his music, showing the students what a ukulele can sound with enough practice and patience.
While the students aren’t there yet, they now have the opportunity to get there someday. Today, they’re appreciating something they didn’t have last week.
Oscar Ventura, a freshman is bobbing his head to the music he is creating.
He’s not sure he understands it, but like all music understanding it is second, for now, he just has to like it, and he does.
