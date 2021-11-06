NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Several businesses, schools, and organizations came together Saturday to promote healthy lifestyles during the winter months.
The Greater Nashville Heart Walk allowed Nashville residents to get outside of their homes and exercise.
Tennessee State University was one of the sponsors of the walk as well as the starting point.
Due to COVID-19, this was the first walk held for the cause in several years.
The American Heart Association also partnered for the event. The organization is always raising funds against heart disease and strokes.
