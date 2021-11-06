On Saturday, Tennessee State University and The American Heart Association collaborated for the Nashville Heart Walk.

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Several businesses, schools, and organizations came together Saturday to promote healthy lifestyles during the winter months.

The Greater Nashville Heart Walk allowed Nashville residents to get outside of their homes and exercise.

Tennessee State University was one of the sponsors of the walk as well as the starting point.

Due to COVID-19, this was the first walk held for the cause in several years.

The American Heart Association also partnered for the event. The organization is always raising funds against heart disease and strokes.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.