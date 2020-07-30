Nashville health officials looking to ban 'transpotainment'

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville health officials are looking to ban all "transpotainment" facilities to help stop the spread of COVID-19. 

Mayor John Cooper announced the closure of small "transpotainment" vehicles, such as pedicabs, pedal carriages and limousines. 

Then extended the closure of pedicabs, pedal carriages and limousines until midnight on August 16. While pedal taverns are included in the order, other “transportainment” vehicles, which weigh 10,000 pounds are regulated by the state and not under Metro jurisdiction.

However, some party barge owners said looking at the mayor's Order 9, they felt if they stopped allowing alcohol on board, they were not acting any different than tour trolleys.

On a conference call with Metro Council members on Thursday morning, Metro Health officials confirmed Dr. Michael Caldwell wants to amend Public Health Order 9, so the city would ban all "transpotainment" facilities, even if no alcohol was served during their operations. 

Metro Legal is wanting to make sure they can legally do it. The plan is to do just that if they can legally.

 

