NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out in Davidson County, local health officials believe they can handle a faster pace of vaccinations.

Nashville health officials say the city is about halfway through their first phase goal of the vaccination rollout.

Metro Coronavirus Task Force Chair Dr. Alex Jahangir says the city has an operation that can put vaccines in the arms of Nashvillians very quickly, but they just need the vaccines.

Along with healthcare partners, health officials say the city has to have four to five times more capacity to vaccinate people every day safely and without wait times or long lines.

Davidson County is currently in Phase 1a2 of the vaccine rollout plan, with five percent of the population already started in the vaccination process.

As of January 19, Davidson has received and administered over 64,000 vaccines, including about 18,000 second doses.

But Dr. Jahangir says Metro can work at a much quicker pace.

"Right now we're getting a few thousand a week," Dr. Jahangir said. "Give us 15,000 — I bet you we can handle 15,000 a week, if not more. Between public health and our partners, I feel like we can do that. I'd love to give it a try."

By mid-February, Nashville expects to vaccinate people in Phase 1b, which includes teachers and childcare workers.

Officers say that's approximately 25,000 more people in Nashville.

Officials at the state level have also considered utilizing large mass-vaccination sites to administer more doses.

Sites like Nissan Stadium and Dollywood are reportedly both sites the state is open to using for mass-vaccination sites.

The only thing in the way right now is the supply.

"Right now when I'm only getting a few hundred doses per county, per week, we really don't have a need for those large venues," TDOH Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said. "But once the supply chain opens up, I'm absolutely going to look at those."

Right now the maximum amount of COVID-19 doses the state can request is 80,000. Dr. Piercey says they request that amount every week, but the state isn't guaranteed to receive that many.