NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s spooky season and the houses at Nashville Nightmare are committed to keeping guests scared and healthy.
The actors have been prepping for weeks at Madison Square for the October crowd, leaving no detail unaccounted for. According to general manager Nathan Graves, they will maintain timed tickets for the 2021 season, in order to stagger guest entrance and keep distance between groups. They are also encouraging guests to wear a mask.
“We still have actors a little bit farther away than being right up on you, typically yelling in your face,” he explained.
Nashville nightmare will be open select evenings through November at 1016 Madison Square in Madison. Tickets start at $19.99.
