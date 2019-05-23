NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News4 has learned Nashville’s Transportation Licensing Commission has no way to independently verify the number of scooters present on city streets.

Mayor Briley threatens to ban scooter companies if safety concerns aren't addressed Nashville Mayor David Briley is asking the Metro Council to repeal the existing scooter regulations and ban their operations.

Based on totals made available from the commission, 4,100 scooters are said to currently be available for rent in Nashville from seven different scooter companies. At this moment, the city has no system to track every electric scooter, leaving open the possibility there could be more.

"Each company is able to track their own,” says Billy Fields, Director Transportation Licensing Commission. “[But] the city cannot.”

+2 Victim in scooter accident passes away, his family wants scooters removed from Nashville streets Late Saturday night Brady Gaulke's family had to make the most difficult decision any parent would have to make, to take their son off life support. He passed away just after 1:00am Sunday.

Three scooter companies wanted to expand their fleet this week, but decided to defer their requests after the death of scooter rider 26-year old Brady Gaulke.

At this point, the city must rely on each company to be truthful in their total count.

Fields said the city is currently working with its IT department to develop a system to eventually provide that capability.

The Transportation Licensing Commission is the regulating body for scooters in Nashville. There are six people employed in the office and only two who serve as scooter inspectors. The commission is also considering regulating scooters in at least four ways:

Require helmets for riders

Restrict hours when riders can operate a scooter

Require mandatory corrals for scooters in order to keep sidewalks clear

Raise the per-scooter fee each company must pay

Currently, scooter companies must pay $35 per scooter, per year in Nashville. That number is much lower than the $100 fee companies pay in Austin, TX, and the $50 per-scooter fee companies pay in Seattle, WA.

"[A scooter] is not a money-maker for the city, it can't be a money-maker for the city but what it can be is we can require them to pay the funds to pay for any operations we have," said Fields.

The commission is holding a public hearing in June to allow people living in Nashville to share what changes they'd like to see. Then they'll make recommendations to Metro Council, which could act on those recommendations.