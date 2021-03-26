NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After Thursday night’s storm, you may not realize it, but your car could have hail damage. But there are different options to get it fixed.
Randy Foster and Paige Murphy were out to dinner at the Fairlane Hotel Thursday evening when they were caught in the storm. Paige’s first thought: her Jeep Wrangler. “That is like my baby, so I was like, “Oh no, I hope my Jeep is ok”,” Murphy recalls.
So, they gave Eric Leaver with Dentcore PDR LLC a call. For 20 years, he’s fixed hail damaged cars from underneath the hood. They also fix big dents, door dings, and collision damage.
“Once I show up and put the light on it, it just blows up like a Christmas tree,” says Leaver. “PDR is ‘paintless dent repair’. It’s a process of getting behind the metal and pushing the dents out from the inside out, making it flat again and you match the orange peel perfectly and you never know that it was even hit.”
Like Paige’s white Jeep, the damage can be miniscule. Leaver says customers may not see the dents now, but calls will flow in next week. “It starts slow, and then after a few day later when people start understanding what happened to their vehicle, that’s when the calls start falling in,” explains Leaver.
“I had no idea that there was really any damage,” Murphy says. “Then when he put the light up, I was like “Oh my goodness, not my Jeep”.”
To check and see if your car has hail damage, Leaver suggests putting the car in the garage where it is shady to clearly see any indents. He says it’s important to get it fixed in case you want to trade it in the future.
Having hail damage repaired can be expensive, but Leaver says to leave that up to the insurance company. His company also does free estimates.
To contact Dentcore PDR LLC give them a call at (615) 762-4607, email them at info@dentcorepdr.com, or go to their website.
