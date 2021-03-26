Nashville groups hosting biking event for women of color

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two Nashville groups are getting ready to host a bike ride event to get women of color active and staying healthy.
“We’re really wanting to invite black women, indigenous women, women of color, to come out and ride with us,” said Brenda Perez, community engagement coordinator with Walk Bike Nashville.
Folks with Walk Bike Nashville are kicking off spring by co-hosting a biking event, called “Blackout the Greenway,” with the group Black Girls Do Ride.
“It allows us to venture out to more women — more women of color,” said Tina Fox, organizer of the Nashville chapter of Black Girls Do Ride.
“It’s actually Latino people and black people who are the fastest growing segment of bike riders. So for us, it was a natural collaboration,” Perez said.
Organizers understand the event is a little more than just riding for black women.
“We’re also really cognizant that it’s been black and brown people who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, so we see it as a positive investment,” Perez said.
“It’s a grave health benefit for women of color, particularly to get out and be healthy and get some exercise, and so cycling allows us to more,” said Fox.
The groups will be biking Nashville greenways on Saturday for three to five miles, kicking off at Ted Rhodes Park in North Nashville.
“We’ll be gathering at the parking lot, getting people’s bikes setup — making sure everything is safe and ready to go,” Perez said. “The air, the breaks, the chains — basic checks”
Fox says the event is more than just a chance to ride bikes.
“We’re establishing a place where female cyclists can support, can advise, organize, meet up, ride and build skills,” Fox said.
The event will take place Saturday at noon.
They’re asking you to pre-register so they can take appropriate health precautions.
To pre-register for this event, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.