NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A group pushing to bring another professional sport to Music City is set to make a trip to New York to make their pitch.
Music City Baseball LLC will be meeting with Major League Baseball’s front office to get the ball rolling on landing a team in Nashville.
The group has proposed to build a stadium in a mixed-use development near Nissan Stadium and the PSC Metals scrapyard.
“What intrigued me about Nashville is just the growth, the corporate growth,” said John Loar, who is leading the efforts, earlier this year. “With the existing sports teams and just the music element to it, it has the Las Vegas vibe without the gaming.”
Loar is a California businessman who sees great potential in Music City.
The meeting with Major League Baseball happens next week.
