NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - All across the country, retail stores are closing up left and right due to the growth of online shopping. But that doesn’t seem to be the case in Nashville.
Primarily online retailers are starting to open up brick and mortar shops all over Nashville, and locals are welcoming it.
Living with Landyn and Happily Grey, two brands that were famous online first, are now opening their first ever storefronts in Music City at L&L Market on Charlotte Avenue later this fall. Nashville was also the first city to see Reese Witherspoon’s online clothing brand Draper James come to life. And we’re also beating out other big cities like Atlanta and St. Louis for brands like Morphe cosmetics, opening a location in the Mall at Green Hills later this year.
Nashville is going against the trend of retail stores closing up shop to major online retailers like Amazon. Many locals, like Veronica Mayorga, say they prefer to go to a physical store. “I do like to go out to the actual brick and mortar shops just because I like to be able to feel the material and try it on, see how it’s going to look on my body,” says Mayorga.
Michelle Estrada, who is visiting Nashville from Arizona says she also prefers shopping for clothes in person versus online. “I prefer to go into the store because I can see, feel, touch... and not have to wait for my item to get to me.”
Kate Hudson’s popular athletic line, Fabletics, will also open in the Mall at Green Hills, with Nashville being one of the smallest cities on the store locator list.
You’ll see pop up shops becoming more frequent as the holidays approach, like Gwyneth Paltrow’s famous GOOP brand.
A GOOP pop-up shop opened this month in 12 South and will only be around until December 1st. You’ll only find their other pop-ups in cities like Los Angeles, New York and London.
“I think it’s good because there’s a lot of tourism, so they’ll bring in more revenue and it’s good for the business,” says Estrada.
Although in today’s time, online shopping still makes up the majority of people’s purchases, many locals say they will still be supporting the local businesses that open up shops in Nashville.
