NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville-based group said Aretha Franklin is more than an icon, she's a foundation. The group says her distinct sound is a foundation for how so many artists perform and sing.

In a career that's led them to perform with the greats, even perform for former President Barack Obama, the four-piece McCrary Sisters said their style and strength comes in part from a great influence. They remember how empowering it was for women, especially black women, to hear Franklin's voice.

"My father called me into the room and said, 'Ann, listen to this,'" remembered Ann McCrary, thinking back to when her father first played her one of Franklin's gospel recordings.

"Everybody in the room felt it," added Regina McCrary. "If you didn't feel it, it's cause you were dead!"

"She has always been my icon ever since I was a little girl," Ann continued. "I've taken from it. I'm sure everyone has."

With a new album and concert dates coming, Thursday afternoon was rehearsal time for the McCrary sisters. There was still time to take breaks and remember some great songs.

The sisters belted out acapella renditions of "Respect", "Think" and "Dr. Feelgood."

At a show a few years ago, Regina met the Queen of Soul.

"She said, 'I like you. I'm gonna call you Miss McCrary,'" Regina remembered. "So, I wore my queen hat today in honor of her."

Regina modeled a cap with 'QUEEN' written across it in sequin.

With the passing of Franklin on Thursday, the McCrary sisters said it's time for everyone who sings to give their respect to a true trailblazer.

"She never forgot home," said Regina, mentioning how Franklin's father was a pastor just like the sisters' own father. "She never forgot her church. She never forgot where she came from. The way she sang a song, I think everybody, men or women who are singers, incorporate a little of her style. She was real. There was only one Aretha Franklin. We love you queen."