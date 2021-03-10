NASHVILLE (WSMV) - They say if you can't handle the heat then stay out of the kitchen, but what if the heats coming from hot chicken?
News4's Big Joe on the Go is working today at Deacon's New South restaurant in downtown Nashville.
The restaurant has delicious items on its menu such as 'Nashi Noodles' and Nashville hot chicken ramen.
The kitchen also operates as a 'ghost kitchen,' meaning it's a professional food preparation and cooking facility set up for the preparation of delivery-only meals.
