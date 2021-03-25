NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper created a new position with $3 million in funding to improve public safety.
The new role and funds will continue the ongoing effort of violence prevention in the Metro area. The Mayor's Office says the initiative will "...span the city and bring experts from neighborhoods, local business, philanthropy, and government together."
To lead the effort, the Mayor announced that longtime youth mentor and coalition building Ron Johnson will serve as Metro's new Community Safety Coordinator.
Johnson's work with local nonprofits, faith leaders, and neighborhood groups is an effort to curb violence before it happens and provide better community engagement.
The initiative was proposed last week, asking for at least $1.5 million in grants to aid these local partners and nonprofits who provide violence reduction programs.
To achieve community safety, we must harness the power of a community working as one,” Mayor Cooper said. “This is an opportunity to invest in partners who are doing innovative work, to support them, and take their successful models even further in Nashville.
Community Safety Coordinator Johnson has decades of experience in violence interruption that other cities have used successfully.
"I am honored by Mayor Cooper’s trust. This is my life’s work. We need to do everything we can to prevent gun violence and keep our kids out of the criminal justice system," Johnson said.
The $3 million will be voted on by the Metro Council for approval in weeks to come.
