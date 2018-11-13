The Southeastern Conference Basketball Tournament will be in Nashville for the foreseeable future. On Tuesday, the league and the city agreed to extend its current deal.

The SEC Men's Basketball Tournament was already supposed to be played here for six out of the next seven years, and will get a five-year extension to keep it here through 2030. There will then be an option to pick up another five years through 2035.

The tournament brings in millions of dollars to the Music City each spring, and Tuesday's announcement cements the tournament's roots to the Music City.

The deal comes as we enter what we expect to be a pretty solid season for SEC hoops, five teams are currently ranked in the top 25. The Tennessee Vols are currently fifth. Vanderbilt's freshmen are electric through their first two games.

SEC basketball is entering a resurgence on the national stage and now it's conference tournament will be here for many more years.

