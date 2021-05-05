NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville General Hospital could soon be getting some much-needed funds to keep services available for residents of Davidson County.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s proposed budget recommends just over $49. 5 million dollars to go to the hospital which is a little more than $49.4 million the hospital requested.
“Pleasantly surprised and appreciative of the support from the Mayor’s office,” said Bruce Naremore, the Chief Financial Officer for Nashville General Hospital. “We’ve asked for more and gotten less and asked for more and gotten less so that’s why I said I’m very pleased the Mayor’s office has recommended the 49 because we’ll be able to maintain our service levels,” he added.
In the last two years, the hospital requested $46 million but was given $43 million. They are grateful for the increase but hospital executives say this increase doesn’t translate to more services, it just means keeping what they have going on.
“It’s not an expansion of service, it is basically maintaining our current service levels and not having to close or reduce any significant programs,” the chief financial officer said.
The hospital’s services help fill a gap. They provide care for both insured and uninsured residents of Davidson County. The services are beneficial for this first time patient of the hospital
“It was very important I was able to get financial help here because I’m not working at the time because of my medical issue. So if they can get more funding to help more people that’s awesome,” said Deanna Hettinger, who was visiting the hospital for the first time on Wednesday.
Over the last few years, hospital officials have had to consider tough decisions after getting less than requested funds from the city and that was almost the case again
“We probably had some difficult conversations in the last month,” Naremore said. “Which I was fearful and I’ve been looking to see what we would reduce and its typical providers. I’m going to have to reduce the number of physicians in the hospital to make those numbers which makes longer waits to see a specialist position or potentially we’ll quit referring patients out.
He also mentioned another reason why the funds are important is that, without it, they would also consider cuts to important needs.
“We must take care of the uninsured residents of Davidson county so we take that seriously and we don’t look kindly of having to reduce a service like oncology or chemotherapy infusion,” Naremore said. “Reducing the availability of those services which those are the kinds of things you have to think about to make reductions that’s wouldn’t fit with our mission,” he added.
Naremore says the possibility of getting these funds helps keep serving those who need it in more ways than one.
“The biggest one is just continuing operation of our clinics is the biggest. the cost goes up every year,” he said. “The same drug that we use to infuse the patient in oncology with has gone 10, 20 sometimes 300 percent for the year and if that’s what the physicians is required to take care of a lady’s breast cancer, going forward we don’t really have much choice to provide it,” he added.
The hospital says if they could, they would make one more request of the mayor
“We’re very appreciative of the 449 million recommendation from the mayor’s office we would like to follow that up with a second request which is to keep us in the capital planning for 2022 and beyond,” said Naremore.
Capital funding which he says is a different bucket of funds they sometimes receive from the city helps with significant deficits from a building perspective. The funds help with issues with the building which is over 40 years old.
“Every 3 years we are reviewed by the joint commission on accreditation for hospitals and this is our year and we know we have some issues that need to be corrected before they get here and they all cost money. They’re not policy issues or staff issues, they are facility issues the building,” said Naremore. “Without capital funds, I have to pay them out of that operating subsidy which means I can’t take care of the next patient. It just reduces the availability of the services we provide,” he added.
Naremore says the hospital is trying to attract more insured patients so they can increase the money they generate and reduce the amount of subsidy they receive from the city.
The hospital says it is trying to expand service levels that it offers and also Trying to recruit a psychiatrist to join the hospital staff that would allow the hospital to offer a patient that service in a clinic setting.
