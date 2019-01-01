NASHVILLE (WSMV) - They're back at it again, and this time their victim is the city's scooters.
Austin Bever and Colin Cooper, from "Welcome to Nashville" viral video fame, have released a new video titled "Scooters... Yes or no?"
In the video, the duo poke fun at those who use scooters in the city without a helmet and in the middle of city traffic.
The duo have released many other videos poking fun at Nashville problems but they are perhaps best known for their "Welcome to Nashville" parody song video, which at the time of this writing has been viewed more than 324,000 times on YouTube.
To view more of their videos, head over to their YouTube channel.
