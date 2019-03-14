The Nashville Fraternal Order of Police released a video on Thursday as part of its digital campaign designed to show the public the truth about Metro Police Officer Andrew Delke and what the organization believes are politically-motivated and false charges brought against him by District Attorney Glenn Funk.

Metro police officer pleads not guilty in deadly shooting of suspect Officer Andrew Delke was not in court for his arraignment on Wednesday. His attorney entered the plea on his behalf.

Delke was charged with first degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Daniel Hambrick.

Metro Police officer Andrew Delke indicted in shooting death of Daniel Hambrick A Davidson County grand jury has indicted Metro Police Officer Andrew Delke in connection with the shooting death of Daniel Hambrick.

The first of several videos, which can be seen at http://truthaboutdelke.com, opens with an actual photo of the loaded semiautomatic handgun that Daniel Hambrick was carrying in his hand as led Delke on a foot chase through a residential neighborhood.

“Officer Delke confronted a convicted felon who was carrying a loaded semiautomatic weapon,” said James Smallwood, President of the Nashville FOP in a news release. “In similar situations, police officers around the country have been shot by suspects as they were running away. This video shows precisely the danger that Officer Delke faced.”

The video is available on YouTube and the Truth About Delke website.

The FOP is paying to advertise the video through Facebook.