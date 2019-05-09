NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Officers who have sacrificed their lives serving the city of Nashville were remembered on Thursday.
The Fraternal Order of Police held its annual Fallen Officer Memorial Service at First Baptist Church in downtown Nashville.
“The lost of these men and women is tragic,” said Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson. “We’re so much richer for having known them for the short time they were with us.
“We’re here today not just to pay tribute to those people, but to remember who they were as a person, to recall their uniqueness, those special qualities they possessed that made them different from anybody else in the world to how they impacted our own lives.”
Anderson said the service is also for fellow officers, friends and family who are grieving. His message to them – grieving is a good thing.
“I think grief is a good thing. Grief makes us more aware of our own need to live the life that those we lost would be proud of,” Anderson said. “Grief makes us more aware of how fortunate we are, to know that there’s others that care about us to know that we have the ability to care about each other.”
Thursday’s memorial service paid tribute to all 45 officers who have died in the line of duty in Nashville dating back to 1875.
