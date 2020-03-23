We are normally accustomed seeing food trucks in the downtown area or at big events, but now with Covid-19 concerns, truck operators are changing their business model.
Food truck operators have been hard hit, but with more people sheltered in place, it's creating a new opportunity for food trucks in neighborhoods.
For food truck owners Andre Bell and Derek Fulton, the coronavirus has taken a bite out of their business.
"Because everybody is scared, and probably everyone spent all their money hoarding groceries," said Fulton.
So now Fulton and Bell are bringing their food truck to neighborhoods, where folks are hunkered down in self isolation.
"We're trying to work with food delivery services, that way we can get food to people staying at home, trying to get the food to you by any means possible," said Bell.
These guys are all over the Midstate, not just Nashville.
"We go from Springfield, to Columbia, Mount Juliet, Murfreesboro, Old Hickory, Ashland City," said Fulton.
Landon Lyon is president of the Nashville Food Truck Association. He says folks are happy to see the trucks in their neighborhoods.
"First thing people say, thank you so much for coming out to our neighborhood. Saves them from having to get out of their homes," said Lyon.
For truck owners, even before they pull into a neighborhood, folks know about it thanks to social media.
"We're contacting people in that neighborhood to notify people through Facebook groups, to Nexdoor apps, and get the word out," said Lyon.
