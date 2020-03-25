NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Flowers and keys in hand, Michael Bryan, owner of The White Orchid off Davidson Drive in Nashville is on the road in his delivery fan, giving out a surprise to one Nashville home.
“What we’ve been doing at the White Orchid is communicating with the people sending happiness,” Bryan said.
Knocking on the door, he leaves a succulent garden on a West Nashville porch. A few seconds later, a happy lady answers.
“I got flowers for my anniversary from our dear friend Michael at White Orchid,” Adora Ross said.
It’s Ross’ 36th anniversary to be exact. Adora Ross and her husband Mike are ecstatic. Not only for the gift, but to see their favorite floral shop up and running. Doing what they can in the middle of the coronavirus.
“All of these businesses are important! To keep us in Nashville! To being this wonderful community we’ve become,” Ross said.
Bryan says since the pandemic began they’ve noticed an uptick in calls and requests.
People giving roses and tulips to friends and loved ones. Keeping them encouraged while they Shelter-In-Place.
“People are just wanting a sense of normalcy,” Bryan said.
Even though his customers want normalcy, Brian realizes the reality of the pandemic and is taking precautions in his shop.
“Everybody’s doing a little extra cleaning. Making sure that everything just stays disinfected. We’re staying safe and we’re following what the mayor has suggested so we closed to the public,” Bryan said.
Utilizing social media and the web to keep his customers informed is helping Bryan right now. As for other businesses, he wants to give you this message of encouragement.
“We can do it! Just have to keep the faith and have hope that the end is near,” Bryan said.
Until that day comes, Bryan plans to continue delivering flowers with a knock, text and a smile, one day at a time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.