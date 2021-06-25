NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Flea Market successfully returned to the Nashville Fairgrounds in May after a 14-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The market returns again this Saturday and Sunday but faces similar issues as its last event.
Traffic congestion is expected again due to nearby construction work being done to Nashville's new Major league Soccer stadium.
“It was great to get back to our monthly tradition of the flea market,” said Executive Director Laura Womack. “May was a success and we hope to have an even better market this month. We again ask for patience as we navigate around construction.”
Like last time, parking will begin in the lots at Wedgewood and Raines, Additional parking will also be available inside the speedway and in Fair Park.
The flea market is open from 8am-6pm Saturday and from 8am-4pm on Sunday.
The market continues to be an outdoor-only event.
