NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Flea Market is reopening at the Nashville Fairgrounds on May 22nd and 23rd.

The event times will be on Saturday, 8am-6pm and Sunday 8am-4pm.

Due to COVID-19, the flea market has been on pause for 14 months. While there is excitement surrounding its return, the market will be scaled two days instead of its traditional three days.

In addition, the event will be outdoor only to accommodate COVID restrictions still in place for Metro.

"The staff is excited to get back to hosting the flea market," said Executive Director Laura Womack. "The vendors are family to us. It will be great to get to some semblance of normalcy."