NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Council will give $1 million to The Fairgrounds Nashville to help them revive their flea market. The flea market says 65% of their vendors left during the pandemic.

It’s a place with dozens of vendors who drive hours to get set up shop. Those vendors are known for selling do-dad’s, whatchamacallit's, and thingamajigs. That’s the slogan at John Nemeth’s booth.

Case dismissed for lawsuit to stop construction of new MLS stadium NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The lawsuit hoping to stop the construction of a new MLS stadium at the f…

He’s been behind a table at the flea market for 11 years and sells anything from whiskey decanters to cast iron. Every penny he makes is how he makes a living.

“Up until last month when I started collecting my social security, it was my main source of income,” says Nemeth.

Since the pandemic, he’s noticed there’s a lot less people in the wide-open space.

“Historically we have flea market weekends where we see 20,000 to 30,000 customers and we want to get back to those levels,” explains Laura Womack, The Fairgrounds Nashville Executive Director.

To get those customers back, Womack says it starts with vendors.

“Some of our vendors have been with us for 30 to 40 years,” says Womack.

For a booth outside it costs vendors $75, inside up to $135. To attract vendors, Womack says they will offer rent relief to those who apply. It’s part of a million-dollar fund from Metro Council.

“It will provide our vendor basis for rent relief for up to eight months for one to three booths,” Womack clarifies.

With this boost, Womack hopes vendors will reinvest it in their business.

“So, we are going to be tracking that and asking those questions several times throughout the next year to determine how successful this program was in helping them recover.”

For Nemeth, he’s all for it. Anything to bring this place to the lively place he remembers.

“It’s a big help,” Nemeth says. “I spend what? Now it costs me $50 to $60 to fill my car up, so it helps with gas, food.”

To become a vendor at The Fairgrounds Nashville flea market, click here.