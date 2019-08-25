Fairgrounds Nashville entrance - Nolensville Pike - Aug. 2018

The Nashville Flea Market is getting a new home after 50 years in the same location.

Sunday was the last time vendors would pack up their booths in the buildings at the top of the hill at The Fairgrounds Nashville.

“It is nostalgic,” Old Costume Jewelry vendor Ellen Eaton said. “This is part of what people love, the old buildings.”

The old buildings are set to be torn down after the Tennessee State Fair in September to make room for a professional soccer stadium.

“It’s kind of sad to not be here anymore, but they did build us a beautiful new facility,” Eaton said. “They did ask us about a year and a half ago what we wanted in a building and they actually listened to us.”

New expo buildings just down the hill will be the flea market’s new home when it comes back at the end of September.

“You won’t have to climb the hill anymore and a lot of people that come to shop will be happy about that,” Flea Market manager Mary Ann Smith said.

The new facility will have air-conditioned buildings and more outdoor space. Smith said regulars will notice some familiarity.

“I’ve tried to put the dealers in like they are now in a building,” Smith said. “The flea market is still here and we’re going to go on for the next 50 years.”

The next flea market will be held on Sept. 27.

