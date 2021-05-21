NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fairgrounds say they are expecting some heavy traffic congestion for customers due to nearby construction.

After a 14-month hiatus during COVID-19, The Nashville Flea Market is opening for the first time on Saturday and Sunday. With it being the first opening since February 2020, staffers expect high crowds. Especially during its peak hours from 10am to noon.

With the high crowds, the Nashville Fairground's staff say they are expecting heavy traffic congestion due to the nearby construction of the new Major League Soccer Stadium and TDOT work on I-65 near Wedgewood Ave.

“The staff is excited to get back to hosting the flea market,” said Executive Director Laura Womack. “The campus will look a lot different since or last market in February 2020. The vendors are family to us. It will be great to get to some semblance of normalcy.”

The Fairgrounds staff say that parking will begin in the lots at Wedgewood and Rains Ave. Additional parking will be available in the speedway and Fair Park.

The Nashville Flea market event is open outdoors only on Saturday 8am-6pm and Sunday 8am-4pm. To learn more, click here.